Organizers have done "fantastic job" for Hangzhou Asiad, says OCA acting president

Xinhua) 22:10, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Raja Randhir Singh, acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), has hailed the efforts of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) in preparing for the continental sports gala during his speech at the opening ceremony.

"You have done a fantastic job in preparing for the Asian Games. The one-year postponement due to the pandemic was unprecedented in OCA history, but your diligence and determination will bear fruit over the next 16 days and you will be rewarded with the most magnificent and successful Asian Games ever," Singh said.

