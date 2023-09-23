View of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center

Xinhua) 20:53, September 23, 2023

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium is lighted before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo shows an exterior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center (front) before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo shows an exterior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo shows an interior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)

This photo shows an exterior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

This photo shows an exterior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center (L, back) before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

This photo shows an exterior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center (R) before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

This photo shows an interior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

This photo shows an interior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

This photo shows a view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

