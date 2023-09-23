Artists perform before opening ceremony of 19th Asian Games
A performance is staged before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A performance is staged before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)
Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium is lighted before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)
Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)
Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Du yu)
Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Artists perform before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
This photo shows an interior view of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center before the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
