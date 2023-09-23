Languages

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Honoring promise, China spares no efforts in Hangzhou Asiad preparation: Xi

(Xinhua) 18:20, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has fulfilled its promise and spared no efforts in advancing the preparation for the 19th Asian Games, President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

Xi made the remarks at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. 

