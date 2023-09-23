Xi calls for promoting inclusiveness through sports

Xinhua) 17:30, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday stressed efforts to promote inclusiveness through sports, enhance confidence in Asian civilizations, uphold communication and mutual learning, and add new glory to Asian civilizations.

Xi made the remarks at a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)