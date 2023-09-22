Highlights of table tennis matches at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 15:59, September 22, 2023

Ma Long of China competes against Nguyen Anh Tu of Vietnam during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liang Jingkun of China competes against Doan Ba Tuan Anh of Vietnam during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Nguyen Anh Tu of Vietnam competes against Ma Long of China during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin of China competes against Dinh Anh Hoang of Vietnam during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Ma Long of China serves to Nguyen Anh Tu of Vietnam during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liang Jingkun of China competes against Doan Ba Tuan Anh of Vietnam during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dinh Anh Hoang of Vietnam competes against Wang Chuqin of China during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Liang Jingkun of China serves to Doan Ba Tuan Anh of Vietnam during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Chuqin of China hits a return to Vietnam's Dinh Anh Hoang during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin of China serves against Vietnam's Dinh Anh Hoang during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Vietnam's Dinh Anh Hoang serves against Wang Chuqin of China during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin (R) of China shakes hand with Vietnam's Dinh Anh Hoang after their match during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long of China hits a return to Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ma Long (R) of China poses for a selfie with a Vietnamese player after the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin of China serves against Vietnam's Dinh Anh Hoang during the men's team preliminary group A table tennis match between China and Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Ser-Od Gankhuyag (top) of Mongolia competes against Ho Kwan Kit of China's Hong Kong during the men's team preliminary group E table tennis match between Mongolia and China's Hong Kong at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Sayed Murtadha Husain Ali Mahfoodh (top) of Bahrain competes against Noshad Alamiyan Daronkolaei of Iran during the men's team preliminary group E table tennis match between Bahrain and Iran at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Park Ganghyeon (top) of South Korea competes against Kou Cheong Chak of China's Macao during the men's team preliminary group C table tennis match between South Korea and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Moosa Munsif Ahmed of Maldives competes against Huang Yan-Cheng of Chinese Taipei during the men's team preliminary group D table tennis match between Maldives and Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Togami Shunsuke (top) of Japan competes against Bilash Shrestha of Nepal during the men's team preliminary group B table tennis match between Japan and Nepal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Park Ganghyeon of South Korea competes against Kou Cheong Chak of China's Macao during the men's team preliminary group C table tennis match between South Korea and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

