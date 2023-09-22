Highlights of women's beach volleyball preliminary match at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 15:17, September 22, 2023

Xue Chen passes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi (L) compete during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xia Xinyi (R) saves the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xue Chen (R) spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xue Chen (L) celebrates with her teammate Xia Xinyi during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

