Highlights of women's beach volleyball preliminary match at 19th Asian Games
Xue Chen passes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi (L) compete during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xia Xinyi (R) saves the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xue Chen (R) spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xue Chen (R) spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xue Chen (L) celebrates with her teammate Xia Xinyi during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xue Chen (L) celebrates with her teammate Xia Xinyi during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xue Chen/Xia Xinyi of China and Shin Jieun/Kim Seyeon of South Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.