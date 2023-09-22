Highlights of volleyball match at 19th Asian Games
Players of Kazakhstan celebrate after scoring during the Volleyball Men's Preliminary Round Pool A match between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Vladislav Kunchenko (C) of Kazakhstan falls on the ground during the Volleyball Men's Preliminary Round Pool A match between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Zhang Jingyin (top) of China spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Preliminary Round Pool A match between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Zhang Jingyin of China competes during the Volleyball Men's Preliminary Round Pool A match between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Zhaxylyk Tleulin (2nd L) of Kazakhstan spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Preliminary Round Pool A match between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Peng Shikun (top) of China spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Preliminary Round Pool A match between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Jiang Chuan (top) of China spikes the ball during the Volleyball Men's Preliminary Round Pool A match between China and Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
