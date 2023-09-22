Qin Haiyang: proud of being flag bearer

Xinhua) 15:51, September 22, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Becoming a flag bearer is an honor both personal and for the team, star swimmer Qin Haiyang said upon learning he was chosen to carry China's flag at the Asian Games opening ceremony here on Saturday evening.

"First of all, thanks for the help of our coaches and staff, and the recognition of the leadership. Being flag bearer is not only my personal honor but also an honor for the Chinese swimming team," the breaststroke world champion said on Friday. He will carry the flag together with Chinese women's basketball captain Yang Liwei.

This marks the first time a Chinese swimmer has been selected as the flag bearer for the Asian Games' opening ceremony.

Historically, no athlete in the World Swimming Federation had ever clinched the 50, 100, and 200 meters breaststroke championships at the same world championships. However, the 24-year-old Qin achieved this feat and set a world record in the 200 meters breaststroke at this year's World Championships in Fukuoka in July, earning him the title of the "new breaststroke king."

Born in 1999 in Hunan Province, Qin began swimming at the age of 5 and a half. From the 2017 World Championships to the 2023 Chengdu Universiade, he consistently pushed his limits.

"I hope to rewrite the world record in other events and stand on the top podium of the Olympic Games," said the world champion, who will compete in the men's 50m, 100m, and 200m breaststroke and two relays at the Asiad in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, scheduled between September 23 and October 8.

China has announced a delegation of 1,329 members, including 886 athletes, for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)