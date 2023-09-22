Home>>
China's Dual Carbon commitment: Paving the way for the greenest Asian Games yet
(People's Daily Online) 15:05, September 22, 2023
On Sept. 22, China marked the third anniversary of announcing its dual carbon goals. In line with this commitment to environmental sustainability, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) aims to deliver the first-ever carbon-neutral Asian Games. The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou are fast approaching. Recently, at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park — one of the Asian Games venues — People’s Daily Online spoke with Wang Minghua, deputy director of Ceremonies and Events at HAGOC. Wang provided insights into the Hangzhou Asian Games' thoughtful approach to carbon neutrality.
