In pics: beach volleyball match at 19th Asian Games
Wu Jiaxin (top) of China blocks the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wu Jiaxin of China blocks the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu of China saves the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu(L)/Wu Jiaxin of China celebrate after winning the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu (top L) /Wu Jiaxin (top R) of China compete during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu (2nd L) and Wu Jiaxin (2nd R) of China celebrate after winning the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu(R)/Wu Jiaxin (L) of China compete during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Abuduhalikejiang Mutailipu/Wu Jiaxin of China and Sajid Ismail/Adam Naseem of Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
