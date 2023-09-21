Hangzhou Asiad to stage opening ceremony with digital, cultural features

Xinhua) 16:57, September 21, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Torchbearers in the virtual and physical worlds will jointly light up the cauldron for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23, organizers said here on Thursday.

"A green, digital and intelligent Asian Games will leave lasting memories for people around the world. The shows, transportation and related services have been ready for the event," said Li Yiqing, spokesperson for the Asian Games opening and closing ceremonies operations center.

The 12-day Hangzhou Asiad torch relay, covering 11 cities in Zhejiang Province, concluded on Wednesday. "The cauldron fueled by methanol will be lit up by torchbearers at the opening ceremony, which is also a practice of hosting a green Games," Li noted.

"Advanced technologies including digital fireworks, glasses-free 3D and augmented reality will provide the audience with a unique experience to feel local Chinese culture in Hangzhou," said Sha Xiaolan, chief director and chief producer for the opening ceremony of Hangzhou Asiad.

The opening ceremony of an international sports event has always been a major platform to present the host country's culture. For Hangzhou, the elements of sweet osmanthus, Qiantang River, and Autumn Equinox, the 16th solar term on the Chinese lunar calendar falling on Saturday, will be found during the ceremony.

Lu Chuan, chief director for the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asiad, said, "Life in Hangzhou makes me feel comfortable. I hope to introduce this charming city and the profound Chinese culture to more people through the opening ceremony. We are embracing Asia and the world."

According to Games organizers, around 50,000 participants will attend the opening ceremony, while more than 1,200 volunteers will be on hand to offer guidance and assistance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)