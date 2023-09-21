Syrian president arrives in Hangzhou for Asian Games

Xinhua) 14:26, September 21, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday arrived in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)