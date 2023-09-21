Home>>
Xi to attend opening ceremony of 19th Asian Games
(Xinhua) 10:25, September 21, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept. 23, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.