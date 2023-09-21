Xi to attend opening ceremony of 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:25, September 21, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sept. 23, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.

