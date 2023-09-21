Kuwaiti crown prince arrives in Hangzhou for Asian Games

Xinhua) 14:19, September 21, 2023

Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. Kuwaiti crown prince on Thursday arrived here to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday arrived in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. Kuwaiti crown prince on Thursday arrived here to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrives in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. Kuwaiti crown prince on Thursday arrived here to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A welcoming ceremony is held upon the arrival of Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. Kuwaiti crown prince on Thursday arrived here to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A welcoming ceremony is held upon the arrival of Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. Kuwaiti crown prince on Thursday arrived here to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)