Highlights of rowing races at 19th Asian Games
Team China (top) and team India compete during the Men's Eight Preliminary Race of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
China's Liu Zhiyu (R) and Zhang Liang compete during the Men's Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
China's Lu Shiyu (R) and Shen Shuangmei compete during the Women's Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
China's Fan Junjie (R) and Sun Man compete during the Men's Light-Weight Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Chan Tik Lun (bottom R)/Chan Chi Fung (bottom L) of China's Hong Kong and Sim Hyunbo(top R)/Kang Jisu of South Korea compete during the Men's Light-Weight Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Team China compete during the Women's Four preliminary Race of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
China's Liu Zhiyu (R) and Zhang Liang compete during the Men's Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
China's Zou Jiaqi (R) and Qiu Xiuping compete during the Women's Light-Weight Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou
- Digital torchbearers for Hangzhou Asian Games exceed 100 mln
- Kuwait hope to benefit from China's experience: delegation head
- Judo preview: China eyes breakthroughs, Paris 2024
- Diving preview: China looks for another diving clean sweep at Hangzhou Asian Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.