Highlights of rowing races at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 16:04, September 20, 2023

Team China (top) and team India compete during the Men's Eight Preliminary Race of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

China's Liu Zhiyu (R) and Zhang Liang compete during the Men's Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

China's Lu Shiyu (R) and Shen Shuangmei compete during the Women's Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

China's Fan Junjie (R) and Sun Man compete during the Men's Light-Weight Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Chan Tik Lun (bottom R)/Chan Chi Fung (bottom L) of China's Hong Kong and Sim Hyunbo(top R)/Kang Jisu of South Korea compete during the Men's Light-Weight Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Team China compete during the Women's Four preliminary Race of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

China's Liu Zhiyu (R) and Zhang Liang compete during the Men's Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

China's Zou Jiaqi (R) and Qiu Xiuping compete during the Women's Light-Weight Double Sculls Heat of rowing at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)