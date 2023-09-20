Kuwait hope to benefit from China's experience: delegation head

KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Fatima Hayat, Kuwait's delegation chief to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, expressed her hopes that Kuwait's team will achieve good results and learn from China's rich experience in the field of sports.

Hayat, who is also a member of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, told Xinhua that the purpose of Kuwait's participation in the Asian Games is not only to win medals but also to engage in sports competitions against other Asian nations. "I believe the most wonderful aspect of sports is bringing people from different regions together," she said

Hayat said Hangzhou is a beautiful city and an excellent choice to host an international sporting event, adding that Hangzhou showcases China's image to the world and demonstrates China's capabilities in the field of sports.

Hayat said she had visited Hangzhou a few months ago to meet with the Asian Games organizing committee, and toured many facilities. "It was a fantastic visit, and I look forward to Kuwaiti athletes being able to see this beautiful city. The people there are very friendly, and the food and restaurants are excellent, especially the fish."

"The natural beauty with lush greenery, the continuous mountain ranges combined with the bright lights of a modern metropolis in Hangzhou surprised me. I also visited Qiandao Lake, and I was amazed that it's a man-made lake where many people exercise regularly. I heard that the swimming competition for the triathlon of the Asian Games will take place here, and visiting athletes will surely love the rich natural scenery and various facilities here."

Hayat pointed out that the postponement of the Asian Games due to COVID-19 has made Kuwait's athletes more eagerly anticipate the event, adding that Kuwait has won many medals in previous international sporting events, and the Kuwaiti people have high hopes for more medals in this competition.

"The Kuwaiti delegation will participate in sports such as shooting, karate, and judo. Martial arts are also popular among the Kuwaiti people. Kuwait is the first Gulf country to have a women's national team, and there will be nine female athletes participating in various events at this Asian Games," she said.

Hayat also mentioned that the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah, had visited Beijing, and the two countries had signed economic and trade agreements and cooperated in the field of Kuwaiti infrastructure development.

Hayat emphasized that friendly cooperation between the two countries continues to deepen. "In sports, whether in Hangzhou or Beijing, Kuwaiti athletes have participated in many international events hosted by China. We hope to establish relationships with Chinese sports government agencies and the Chinese Olympic Committee and benefit from their various experiences because China is one of the world's greatest sports powers."

