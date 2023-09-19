19th Asian Games: cricket preliminary matches
Players of Mongolia celebrate during the women's cricket preliminary match between Indonesia and Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Kadek Ariani Ni (R) of Indonesia competes during the women's cricket preliminary match between Indonesia and Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Players of Mongolia celebrate during the women's cricket preliminary match between Indonesia and Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi (R) of Indonesia competes during the women's cricket preliminary match between Indonesia and Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Photos
Related Stories
- Torch relay of 19th Asian Games continues in Quzhou, E China
- 'Big Lotus' shines during last rehearsal for 19th Asian Games
- Preview: China aims to top athletics medal table at Hangzhou Asian Games
- May the Hangzhou Asian Games be a complete success：Iranian Ambassador to China
- Night view of the 19th Asian Games host city
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.