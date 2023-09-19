19th Asian Games: cricket preliminary matches

Xinhua) 16:19, September 19, 2023

Players of Mongolia celebrate during the women's cricket preliminary match between Indonesia and Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Kadek Ariani Ni (R) of Indonesia competes during the women's cricket preliminary match between Indonesia and Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Ni Luh Ketut Wesika Ratna Dewi (R) of Indonesia competes during the women's cricket preliminary match between Indonesia and Mongolia at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

