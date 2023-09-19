'Big Lotus' shines during last rehearsal for 19th Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 13:46, September 19, 2023

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, nicknamed "the Big Lotus" and the main stadium for Hangzhou Asian Games, is illuminated during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The last rehearsal for the games' opening ceremony was completed on Monday.

