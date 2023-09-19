'Big Lotus' shines during last rehearsal for 19th Asian Games
The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, nicknamed "the Big Lotus" and the main stadium for Hangzhou Asian Games, is illuminated during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The last rehearsal for the games' opening ceremony was completed on Monday.
