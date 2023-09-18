We Are China

Torch relay of 19th Asian Games continues in Jinhua

Xinhua) 10:09, September 18, 2023

Torch bearers Zheng Weixing (L) and Chen Luofan pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Xu Chenlu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

The starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua is held in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Chen Luofan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo shows the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Qian Hongfang (R) and Chen Luofan pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Zhu Xiangxiang (R) and Wang Houxin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Lin Bin runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo shows the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Qian Hongfang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Yu Xianghong (L) and Xu Chenlu pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer CHen Meilan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Chen Meilan (L) and Lu Yangchun pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Qian Chun (R) and Shi Xiaodong pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Gu Hailong (R) and Jin Ze during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Li Menglin (L) and daijuan pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Zhou Pingen (L) and Xu Min during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Cheng Ying runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Fang Weicheng runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Wang Yuxiao runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo shows the flame retrieval ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Tong Kaijun runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Lou Renbin runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Wang Yan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Weng Ying (Top) and Lou Sheng pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo shows the flame retrieval ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Wang Rui (R) and Jin Gaofeng pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Yang Weiming runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Zheng Fang (R) and Shi Jinxian pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Weng Ying runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zhang Xiqiong (R) and Wang Yong pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Jin Gaofeng runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Qian Chun runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Cao Rongan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Liu Li runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Weng Ying (R) and Gu Hailong pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Lin Qiang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Ma Meihua (L) and Xu Jiezhen pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

