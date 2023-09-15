Young volunteers in E China's Shaoxing ready for Hangzhou Asian Games

After preparing for various tasks, 319 student volunteers from Shaoxing University in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, are eagerly awaiting the 19th Asian Games, which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province.

These students will provide volunteer services for the upcoming sporting event at Shaoxing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, a competition venue for the basketball events of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Each of these young volunteers has a unique and inspiring story behind his or her journey to the Asian Games.

Zou Fuqiang, a Chinese Language major from the school of humanities of Shaoxing University, is a military veteran with a strong physique and iron will.

In order to become a volunteer for the Hangzhou Asian Games, Zou has made ample preparations, including persistently working out and studying English. During a training in English for the 19th Asian Games, he served as a team leader and led his team to an excellent result.

Ru Liwen, a student majoring in international trade at the school of business of Shaoxing University, is both a torch relay and broadcasting volunteer for the Hangzhou Asian Games. She applied to join the volunteer team of the Hangzhou Asian Games since entering college in summer 2021. Looking forward to the grand event for two full years, Ru said, "I have been preparing for this throughout my college years."

With two years of preparations for the Asian Games and eight years of experience in various types of volunteer services, Ru has become a key member of the volunteer team of her class.

"I need to know each volunteer's personality and ability, understand their needs, answer their questions, communicate notices and updates to every volunteer in my class in a timely manner, and regularly report to teachers in charge," she said.

Deeply aware of the heavy responsibility, Ru tries her best to methodically handle every matter.

Huang Xiangbao, a student majoring in applied psychology at the school of teacher education of Shaoxing University, is a youth of the Miao ethnic group from Huaihua city, central China's Hunan Province. He is going to serve as a team leader responsible for the safety of volunteers when they are transported from one location to another during the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Huang will need to be the first to arrive and last to board when departing, and keep track of volunteer sign-ins, according to him.

To better serve as a volunteer for the Asian Games, Huang has completed all physical training tasks to a high standard. He has led his team to win second place in the physical training competition of a theme activity for volunteers of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

To get to know Shaoxing's culture better, Huang took a bus around Shaoxing during holidays, carefully recording every valuable detail he saw and heard.

"I want to introduce Shaoxing's history and culture to people from all over the world, and help spread the Asian Games culture," he said.

