Follow the Asian Games mascots to the landmarks of Hangzhou

(People's Daily App) 15:20, September 14, 2023

China released a video featuring the mascots of the 19th AsianGames Hangzhou 2022 Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian, collectively known as "Memories of Jiangnan." Follow these adorable mascots as they journey from their birthplaces - Hangzhou's three major World Heritage Sites - to various venues as the games mark the 10-day countdown to their official opening.

(Video: Sina Weibo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)