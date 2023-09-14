Home>>
Follow the Asian Games mascots to the landmarks of Hangzhou
(People's Daily App) 15:20, September 14, 2023
China released a video featuring the mascots of the 19th AsianGames Hangzhou 2022 Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian, collectively known as "Memories of Jiangnan." Follow these adorable mascots as they journey from their birthplaces - Hangzhou's three major World Heritage Sites - to various venues as the games mark the 10-day countdown to their official opening.
(Video: Sina Weibo)
