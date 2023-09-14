In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Taizhou

Xinhua) 14:15, September 14, 2023

Torch bearer Lyu Yicong runs with the torch during during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Wei Mengxi (R) and Lyu Yicong pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Wei Mengxi (R) and Lyu Yicong pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Wei Mengxi holds the torch during during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Wei Mengxi runs with the torch during during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People watch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Lion dancers perform during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Fan Yongsheng runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Miao Yu (L) runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Feng Yu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Guo Wenbiao runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Fan Yongsheng runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Lyu Yicong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Miao Yu (L) and Zhang Luna pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Wei Mengxi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Lu Jingliang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Yang Wenjie runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Ruan Lingfei (R) and Feng Yu pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Lyu Yicong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the beginning ceremony during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the beginning ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Guo Wenbiao (L) and Lyu Yicong pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Ruan Lingfei (L) and Guo Wenbiao pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Guo Wenbiao runs with the torch during during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Ye Peng runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Wei Mengxi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Feng Yu (Bottom) and Huang Junmin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Ye Rongren runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Feng Yu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Yang Wenjie runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Yang Wenjie (Bottom) and Huang Junmin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Ruan Lingfei runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Wei Mengxi (R) and Lv Yicong pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Miao Yu (Bottom) and Lu Jingliang pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Guo Wenbiao runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)