Interesting facts about Hangzhou Asiad | E-sports make a big splash

Xinhua) 13:55, September 14, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- As the only event that requires a lottery to purchase tickets, e-sports are likely to be one of the most popular and expensive games at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, with the highest ticket prices. However, many people still don't know how the game's rules are formulated and what its content will be.

According to the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF), there will be seven gold medals up for grabs in seven games from September 24 to October 2 at the Hangzhou e-sports center. These games include League of Legends, Arena Of Valor Asian Games Version, PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version, Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and FIFA Online 4.

It is reported that the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee and AESF have jointly consulted and formulated the technical aspects of e-sports events, such as the competition system and venue layouts.

Throughout the entire preparation process, a set of standardized norms applicable to e-sports events at the Asian Games has been established through collaboration among the copyright holders, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), AESF, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, and other relevant parties.

One of the decisions made is that Arena Of Valor and PUBG have launched Asian versions to adapt to sportsmanship. Arena Of Valor Asian Games Version has especially selected and retained champions (in-game units) that athletes from different countries and regions have experience controlling, while PUBG has removed some violent elements, transforming it into a shooting and driving game. Additionally, both games have removed many commercial settings.

"Being allowed into the Asiad is a milestone, which will not only help e-sports further integrate into large-scale sports competitions but also promote its popularization and standardization," said Xiao Hong, the CEO of Perfect World.

Does being accepted by the Asian Games promote the progress of e-sports toward inclusion in the Olympics?

It is evident that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has frequently signaled its willingness to welcome e-sports this year, as the first Olympic e-sports week was held in Singapore in June.

The IOC also announced the establishment of a brand-new e-sports committee in September.

Although the IOC stated that there is a strict distinction between virtual sports and electronic sports, as virtual sports require participants' ability to play real sports, IOC president Thomas Bach had already provided an answer at a press conference in 2020: "Yes. It depends on when this day comes."

