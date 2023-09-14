19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center enters peak stage of material transportation

Xinhua) 13:16, September 14, 2023

The unmanned sweeper works at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. At present, the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center has entered the peak stage of Asian Games material transportation. Since September, the logistics center of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou has received and dispatched more than 10,000 pieces of materials per day. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

The robot dog carries out a patrol at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

The unmanned forklift carry materials at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the interior scene of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Workers equipped with exoskeletons carry a batch of Asian Games materials ready to be put into storage at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Staff members pack the materials for delivery at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member packs the materials for delivery at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff checks the materials out of the warehouse and prepares for delivery at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Logistics Center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

