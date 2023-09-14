A look at decorations of 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok

Xinhua) 09:53, September 14, 2023

Pedestrians take photos in front of the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A pedestrian is seen in front of the emblem of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A pedestrian takes photos in front of the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Pedestrians are seen in front of the emblem of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)