A look at decorations of 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok
(Xinhua) 09:53, September 14, 2023
Pedestrians take photos in front of the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
A pedestrian is seen in front of the emblem of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
A pedestrian takes photos in front of the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Pedestrians are seen in front of the emblem of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
