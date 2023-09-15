In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou
Torch bearer Fang Yuting runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Chen Yonggai (R) and He Yixin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Torch bearer Wang Junjie runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Torch bearer Lu Zhongqiu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Torch bearers Liu Chanjuan (R) and Yan Ying pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Torch bearer Sun Jing runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Torch bearer He Changzhen runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Torch bearers Zheng Laili (R) and Fang Yuting pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photo shows the flame retrieval ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Fang Yuting runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Wang Zizhen (R) and Xiang Zhenzhen pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
Torch bearer Chen Huijia runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
