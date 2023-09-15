In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou

Xinhua) 16:52, September 15, 2023

Torch bearer Fang Yuting runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Chen Yonggai (R) and He Yixin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Torch bearer Wang Junjie runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Torch bearer Lu Zhongqiu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Torch bearers Liu Chanjuan (R) and Yan Ying pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Torch bearer Sun Jing runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Torch bearer He Changzhen runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Torch bearers Zheng Laili (R) and Fang Yuting pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo shows the flame retrieval ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Wang Zizhen (R) and Xiang Zhenzhen pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Torch bearer Chen Huijia runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

