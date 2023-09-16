We Are China

Torch relay for 19th Asian Games continues in Lishui, E China

Xinhua) 14:56, September 16, 2023

Torch bearer Fang Yuting runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Zhong Huayan (L) and Wen Congfa pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo shows the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Peng Yunfei runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer He Bing runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zhu Xueying runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Shen Songping runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

