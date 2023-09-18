Hangzhou Asian Games Village to be comfortable home for residents, says village head

HANGZHOU, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Hangzhou Asian Games Village mayor Li Huolin has vowed to make the village a comfortable home for all participating athletes and officials.

Covering an area of 1.13 square kilometers, the Asian Games Village, which officially opened on Saturday, has been divided into three main sections: the Athletes' Village, the Media Village and the Technical Officials' Village.

Besides the main Athletes' Village in Hangzhou, there are also five sub-villages for competition zones in Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Tonglu and Chun'an throughout Zhejiang Province.

Li noted that the Asian Games Village has introduced low-carbon accounts and a "Zero Waste" living philosophy, promoting green, low-carbon, waste-free, and recycling practices among residents through a combination of online and offline efforts.

Through the online channel, residents can use the "Asian Games Cloud Village" platform, including its distinctive "Low-Carbon Account" program.

Residents can upload photos to the platform, participating in the village's carbon reduction activities and earn low-carbon points. The points can be redeemed for various eco-friendly rewards, including headphones, speakers, backpacks and badges.

The Fitness Service Center covers an area of approximately 8,000 square meters and is divided into the Fitness Center and the Fitness Experience Center, which includes areas for aerobic exercise, explosive strength training, stretching and recovery, comprehensive equipments and functional training.

Capable of serving 4,200 athletes simultaneously, the Athlete Village Dining Hall is planned with four dining areas for beverages, cold and room temperature food, hot food, and open cooking.

Li added that the dining hall will provide uninterrupted meal services for 20 hours a day from the opening to closing ceremonies for 16 consecutive days.

Various activities will also be held in the village. "During this Asian Games, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day, we prepared cultural performances such as acrobatics and folk music shows, which give the residents in the village an opportunity to experience the charm of Chinese culture," said Li.

