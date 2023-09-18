Athletes of Iraqi judo team train for Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:32, September 18, 2023

Athletes of the Iraqi judo team train in preparation for Hangzhou Asian Games at the Baghdad Sports Center in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

