Athletes of Iraqi judo team train for Hangzhou Asian Games
(Xinhua) 10:32, September 18, 2023
Athletes of the Iraqi judo team train in preparation for Hangzhou Asian Games at the Baghdad Sports Center in Baghdad, Iraq, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
