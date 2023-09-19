Interview: Hangzhou Asiad boosts friendship, unity across Asia, says Cambodia Olympic chief

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, embodies the spirit of friendship, unity, and international cooperation among countries and regions in Asia, as stated by Cambodia's Olympic chief on Monday.

Scheduled from September 23 to October 8, this multi-sport international event will gather over 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia, according to the organizers.

Thong Khon, president of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, announced that the kingdom will send a delegation of 114 athletes to compete in 17 different sports at Asia's largest sporting event.

Khon stated, "The Asian Games in Hangzhou epitomizes the spirit of peace, friendship, solidarity, unity, and international cooperation among people from diverse backgrounds across the region. It will further promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as mutual learning among Asian countries and regions."

He added, "I believe that this monumental sports event will foster closer friendship, harmony, and cooperation in Asia, irrespective of political systems, religions, and races. I wish the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou a great success."

Khon, who will lead the Cambodian delegation to the Games, expressed confidence that Cambodian athletes will perform well in the event.

Discussing Cambodia-China cooperation in the sports sector, Khon praised China as a key supporter of sports development in the Southeast Asian country.

"China has constructed the Morodok Techo National Stadium for us. This stadium enabled us to successfully host the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games in May and June, respectively," he stated.

