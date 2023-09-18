Olympic Council of Asia official holds high confidence of Hangzhou Asian Games success

Xinhua) 11:08, September 18, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- An official of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) expressed confidence in Hangzhou hosting a successful Asian Games.

Zhou Jian, the director of the Olympic Council of Asia's Media and Broadcast Department, shared his thoughts with Xinhua News Agency with less than a week left before the opening ceremony.

"The preparation works have been done perfectly and the organizer put in huge amount of effort. We can see it on the competition schedule arrangement, the preparation of venues, as well as the set up and adjustment of all the hardware and software facilities," Zhou told Xinhua.

Zhou is optimistic about the readiness of the Hangzhou Asian Games, believing it could commence at any moment. Interestingly, despite having access, he chose not to view the opening ceremony rehearsal a few days earlier.

"I prefer to save my emotions for the opening day. But the ceremony must be wonderful because many of my colleagues told me they were shocked, even with tears down," he explained.

He also expressed his anticipation for the unique elements Hangzhou will bring to this edition of the Asian Games.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the Hangzhou Games will implement its ethos about Green, Smart, Economical and Ethical," the Asian Olympic governing body's Media and Broadcast chief said.

Zhou has been particularly impressed by the 'Smart' concept, highlighting the Asian Games' official cellphone App, Go Hangzhou.

"Just like the Asian Games' official cellphone App Go Hangzhou, it's quite useful and has a lot of functions inside. You can even use it as a Visa to enter China. It's welcomed by a lot of stakeholders," he said, showcasing the app on his cellphone.

"That means you can save time, but still catch enough, or even more information," he added.

He appreciates the Hangzhou Asian Games' slogan, emphasizing its modern and tech-savvy approach.

"The Olympic Council of Asia appreciates and supports the high-tech element in the slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games."

The Hangzhou Asian Games will introduce several new disciplines, including Esports, and will witness a record participation of 12,527 athletes. Zhou Jian highlighted the Olympic Council of Asia's open-mindedness towards emerging sports trends, aiming to foster balance and growth in Asian sports.

"We are willing to promote new sport. I'm not only saying the Esports, but also you can see other new disciplines such as skateboarding," he pointed out and adding that skateboarding was included in the Jakarta 2019 Asian Games even before its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020.

Zhou also emphasized the inclusivity of the Asian Games, offering opportunities to athletes who might not make it to the Olympic stage.

"Just take swimmers, for example. There are too many swimmers in the world, but only a few people can enter the Olympics. It's especially hard for the athletes who come from the countries or regions with relatively low economic and sports development."

"But the Asian Games can give them opportunities," said the Olympic Council of Asia official.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)