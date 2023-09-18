Young university student to referee sailing, windsurfing events at Asian Games

People's Daily Online) 13:35, September 18, 2023

As the 19th Asian Games nears, Shen Xiaoyu, a senior at the College of Science and Technology of Ningbo University, has been selected to referee the Games' sailing and windsurfing events, which will be held in Xiangshan county, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Shen Xiaoyu (Photo/Ningbo Evening News)

Majoring in social physical education, the young woman born in the 2000s obtained 15 certifications associated with sports, including a swimming instructor certificate, a lifeguard certificate and judge certificates in track and field, basketball, rowing, dragon boat races and paddle boarding.

"My aunt is a sailing athlete and her passion for sports has greatly influenced me. As a result, I have developed strong enthusiasm for various sports, and I'm eager to try my hand at any discipline. Moreover, my academic major equips me with the skills and knowledge necessary to participate in many sports competitions," Shen expressed.

In 2021, Shen enrolled in a sailing and windsurfing referee training session organized by Zhejiang Province, aiming to acquire both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. After completing the training, she obtained a certificate as a national second-level referee for sailing and windsurfing events.

Photo shows Shen's certificates associated with sports. (Photo/Ningbo Evening News)

In August 2023, Shen participated in another professional training session, successfully obtaining the certificate as a national first-level referee for sailing and windsurfing events. Her exceptional skills and qualifications led to her selection as a referee for the Asian Games.

As a university student, Shen has served as a referee at eight provincial-level sailing and windsurfing events and many track and field events.

Shen Xiaoyu practices windsurfing. (Photo/Ningbo Evening News)

"The Asian Games is a great opportunity to promote the sport of sailing and drive its development," said Shen. She feels honored to be able to participate in such a high-profile event.

Shen will approach her role as a referee with fairness, impartiality, and professionalism, adhering to the competition rules and referee discipline. She will strive to successfully fulfill her duties as a referee.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)