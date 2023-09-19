Torch relay of 19th Asian Games continues in Quzhou, E China

Xinhua) 16:07, September 19, 2023

Torch bearers Chen Yuting (L) and Wang Chuan pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zhou Chenpei runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Chen Yuting runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Kuai Jun (L) and Wang Tao pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

The photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 shows the starting ceremony of the the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Zheng Qinwen (L) and Kong Lingli pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Lu Xiaowen (L) and Kuai Jun pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zheng Qinwen runs with the torch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zhu Weiyong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Li Danyang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Cai Weiwei runs with the torch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Cheng Ying runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Kong Lingli runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Rakhil Fernando runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Liu Xian (L) and Hu Guoping pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Zheng Shengyan (R) and Chen Fang pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Mao Shengli (R) and Chen Haibin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

The photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 shows the starting ceremony of the the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Wang Chuan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Liu Xian runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zheng Shengyan poses during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

