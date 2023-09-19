19th Asian Games: volleyball preliminary matches

Xinhua) 16:21, September 19, 2023

Players of Kyrgyzstan celebrate after scoring during the men's volleyball preliminary match between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Vladislav Kunchenko (C) of Kazakhstan spikes during the men's volleyball preliminary match between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Players of Kazakhstan celebrate after scoring during the men's volleyball preliminary match between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Vladislav Kunchenko (1st R) of Kazakhstan spikes during the men's volleyball preliminary match between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Zasyrek Trelin (R) of Kazakhstan spikes during the men's volleyball preliminary match between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan at the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

