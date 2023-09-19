19th Asian Games: beach volleyball preliminary matches

Xia Xinyi (L)/Xue Chen of China react during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Yanwei (L) of China celebrates after the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Li Jie (C) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xia Xinyi of China passes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xia Xinyi (L) of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China celebrate during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xia Xinyi of China saves the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wang Yanwei of China saves the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Li Jie of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Abdallah Alarqan (R) of Palestine spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xia Xinyi of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wang Yanwei (1st L)/Li Jie (1st R) of China greet Abdallah Alarqan (2nd L)/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine after their men's beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China communicate with each other during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Assam Ahmed Mahmoud (R) of Qatar spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Lee Dongseok/Kim Junyoung of South Korea and Abdallah Nassim/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Yanwei (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wang Yanwei of China reacts during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Li Jie of China passes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xia Xinyi of China passes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Li Jie (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Assam Ahmed Mahmoud (R) of Qatar spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Lee Dongseok/Kim Junyoung of South Korea and Abdallah Nassim/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Abdallah Nassim (R)/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar celebrate during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Lee Dongseok/Kim Junyoung of South Korea and Abdallah Nassim/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xue Chen of China saves the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wang Yanwei (1st R)/Li Jie of China celebrate during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China communicate with each other during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Li Jie (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China communicate with each other during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Yanwei (L) /Li Jie of China react during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China celebrate during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xue Chen (R) of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xia Xinyi (Top) of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Fans of China cheer for their team during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Yanwei (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Wang Yanwei (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Xue Chen of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Lee Dongseok (R) of South Korea spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Lee Dongseok/Kim Junyoung of South Korea and Abdallah Nassim/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Xia Xinyi (L)/Xue Chen of China communicate with each other during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Yanwei (L) of China reacts during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

