19th Asian Games: beach volleyball preliminary matches
Xia Xinyi (L)/Xue Chen of China react during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Yanwei (L) of China celebrates after the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Li Jie (C) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Xia Xinyi of China passes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xia Xinyi (L) of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China celebrate during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Xia Xinyi of China saves the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wang Yanwei of China saves the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Li Jie of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Abdallah Alarqan (R) of Palestine spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xia Xinyi of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wang Yanwei (1st L)/Li Jie (1st R) of China greet Abdallah Alarqan (2nd L)/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine after their men's beach volleyball preliminary match at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China communicate with each other during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Assam Ahmed Mahmoud (R) of Qatar spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Lee Dongseok/Kim Junyoung of South Korea and Abdallah Nassim/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Yanwei (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wang Yanwei of China reacts during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Li Jie of China passes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xia Xinyi of China passes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Li Jie (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Assam Ahmed Mahmoud (R) of Qatar spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Lee Dongseok/Kim Junyoung of South Korea and Abdallah Nassim/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Abdallah Nassim (R)/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar celebrate during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Lee Dongseok/Kim Junyoung of South Korea and Abdallah Nassim/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xue Chen of China saves the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wang Yanwei (1st R)/Li Jie of China celebrate during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China communicate with each other during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Li Jie (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China communicate with each other during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Yanwei (L) /Li Jie of China react during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Xia Xinyi (R)/Xue Chen of China celebrate during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xue Chen (R) of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Xia Xinyi (Top) of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Fans of China cheer for their team during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Yanwei (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Wang Yanwei (R) of China spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Xue Chen of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Lee Dongseok (R) of South Korea spikes the ball during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Lee Dongseok/Kim Junyoung of South Korea and Abdallah Nassim/Assam Ahmed Mahmoud of Qatar at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Xia Xinyi (L)/Xue Chen of China communicate with each other during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Xia Xinyi/Xue Chen of China and Deepika Bandara Madagedara/Chathurika Madushan Kumbure Gedara of Sri Lanka at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Wang Yanwei (L) of China reacts during the men's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Yanwei/Li Jie of China and Abdallah Alarqan/Ibrahim Qassiya of Palestine at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Hangzhou Asiad boosts friendship, unity across Asia, says Cambodia Olympic chief
- Torch relay of 19th Asian Games continues in Quzhou, E China
- 'Big Lotus' shines during last rehearsal for 19th Asian Games
- Preview: China aims to top athletics medal table at Hangzhou Asian Games
- May the Hangzhou Asian Games be a complete success：Iranian Ambassador to China
- Night view of the 19th Asian Games host city
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.