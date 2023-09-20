Judo preview: China eyes breakthroughs, Paris 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Games judo competition is set to begin on September 24, and China aims to achieve new heights in preparation for Paris 2024, according to team officials and athletes.

"All athletes are eager to make breakthroughs in the Asian Games," said team manager Yan Yu, adding that the team had benefited from overseas training in August.

China's judo squad participated in a 16-day training camp in Japan, aiming to enhance the team's experience and align their skills with international standards in preparation for the Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Xu Shiyan, a judoka for China in the women's over-78kg category, noted that the training had elevated the intensity of all athletes' confrontations.

"Everyone was confident in showcasing their own technical styles during the training, representing the spirit of Chinese judo," Xu said.

Xu secured a gold medal at the international Astana Grand Slam judo tournament in Kazakhstan this June.

China's judo team has claimed a total of 20 gold medals since judo was introduced to the Asian Games. From the Barcelona 1992 to the Beijing 2008 Olympics, Chinese female athletes garnered eight golds across five consecutive Olympic judo events. However, the team has not achieved any Olympic golds since 2008.

Yan highlighted that, during their training in Japan, both Chinese and overseas athletes engaged in hands-on technical and tactical training, revealing their respective strengths and weaknesses.

"The team's competitive level has reached new heights," Yan stated, emphasizing that the athletes' performances have laid a solid foundation for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The Asian Games judo competition will conclude on September 27, with 15 gold medals available.

