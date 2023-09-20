In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou
Torch bearer Guo Jingjing passes the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
People cheer for torch bearers during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Long Yang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Shi Yigong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Chen Yufei runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Ni Jiaqi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Zhong Tianshi (R) and Shen Wenqiang pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Guo Jingjing runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Shi Yigong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Guo Jingjing waves to people during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearers Long Yang (R) and Wang Jianyi pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Liu Kaiqi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Guo Jingjing is seen during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
People cheer for torch bearers during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Wu Haiyan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Shi Yigong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Chen Yufei runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An artist performs during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Peng Qinglin runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
