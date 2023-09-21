Home>>
Hangzhou, China's 'Paradise on Earth', ready to stage Asian Games
(People's Daily App) 16:14, September 21, 2023
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rowing preview: China expects opening gold at Hangzhou Asian Games
- Syrian president arrives in Hangzhou for Asian Games
- President Xi's sports aspiration
- Preview: China's basketball team looking to bounce back at Hangzhou Asiad
- Interview: Hangzhou Asian Games reunites "Asian family," says Palestinian official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.