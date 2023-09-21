We Are China

Highlights of sailing races at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 16:46, September 21, 2023

Hu Xiaoyu/Shan Mengyuan of China compete during the Women's Skiff 49erFX Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

China's Bi Kun (1st L) competes during the Men's Windsurfing iQFoil Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

China's Bi Kun competes during the Men's Windsurfing iQFoil Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu of India competes during the Men's Windsurfing iQFoil Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

China's Bi Kun (1st R) competes during the Men's Windsurfing iQFoil Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wen Zaiding/Liu Tian of China compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Huang Xianting (3rd R) of China competes during the Women's Windsurfing iQFoil Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Ma Kwan Ching (R) of China's Hong Kong competes during the Women's Windsurfing iQFoil Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes attend the Men's Skiff 49er Race of sailing at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Huang Xianting of China competes during the Women's Windsurfing iQFoil Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aticha Homraruen of Thailand competes during the Women's Windsurfing iQFoil Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

