Press conference held on preparations for opening ceremony of Hangzhou Asian Games
Li Yiqing, Spokesperson for the Hangzhou Asian Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies Operations Centre, speaks at a press conference on the preparations for the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Sha Xiaolan, Chief Director and Chief Producer for the Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony, speaks at a press conference on preparations for the opening ceremony in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Lu Chuan, Chief Director for the Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony, speaks at a press conference on preparations for the opening ceremony in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Leng Song, Chief Writer for the Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony, speaks at a press conference on preparations for the opening ceremony in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
The photo taken on Sept. 21, 2023 shows the Press Conference on Preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games Opening Ceremony in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Li Yiqing (C), Spokesperson for the Hangzhou Asian Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies Operations Centre, speaks at a press conference on the preparations for the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Photos
