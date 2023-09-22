19th Asian Games: table tennis women's team preliminary matches

Xinhua) 15:19, September 22, 2023

Wang Manyu of China hits a return to Cheong Chi Hun of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Xingtong of China serves against Kuan Cheok Lam of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Seak Hui Li (top) of China's Macao hits a return to Chen Meng of China during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Meng of China serves against Seak Hui Li of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Meng (top) of China hits a return to Seak Hui Li of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei hits a return to Fathimath Jumana Nimal of Maldives during the women's team preliminary group C match between Chinese Taipei and Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei serves against Laisa Fathuhulla Ismail of Maldives during the women's team preliminary group C match between Chinese Taipei and Maldives at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Maryam Abdulla Majeed Alaali of Bahrain hits a return to Lee Ho Ching of China's Hong Kong during the women's team preliminary group E match between Bahrain and China's Hong Kong at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Manyu of China competes against Cheong Chi Hun of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Manyu of China competes against Cheong Chi Hun of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng of China competes against Seak Hui Li of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng of China serves to Seak Hui Li of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Seak Hui Li of China's Macao competes against Chen Meng of China during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Seak Hui Li of China's Macao reacts in her match against Chen Meng of China during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Xingtong of China competes against Kuan Cheok Lam of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Xingtong (R) of China competes against Kuan Cheok Lam of China's Macao during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Xingtong (front) of China talks with coach Ma Lin during the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Athletes and coaches of China and China's Macao pose for photos after the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Xingtong of China is seen before the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha of China signs autograph for Seak Hui Li of China's Macao after the women's team preliminary group A match between China and China's Macao at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

