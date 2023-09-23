Full text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at welcoming banquet of Hangzhou Asiad opening ceremony

Xinhua) 17:04, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Saturday hosted a banquet in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, to welcome guests who will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

The following is the full text of the remarks by President Xi at the banquet:

Remarks by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At the Welcoming Banquet of the Opening Ceremony

Of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou

Hangzhou, September 23, 2023

Distinguished Colleagues,

Distinguished OCA Acting President Raja Randhir Singh,

Distinguished IOC President Thomas Bach,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

I am delighted to join so many old and new friends by the beautiful West Lake celebrating the opening of the 19th Asian Games. At the outset, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in the name of my wife and myself, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all our distinguished guests!

Today is the Autumn Equinox, known as Qiufen on the Chinese lunar calendar. On this day of harvest and reunion, the cauldron of the Asian Games will light up again in China. Since being honored with the right to host the Games, China has earnestly fulfilled its commitments and made every effort for its preparation. We look forward to working closely together with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and delegations from all countries and regions to deliver to the world a great event that is distinctly Chinese, uniquely Asian and spectacular and to make new contribution to the Olympic Movement in Asia and the world.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

The Asian Games embodies the Asian people's shared desire for peace, unity and inclusiveness.

Over decades, Asia has enjoyed overall stability as well as sustained rapid economic growth, creating the Asian Miracle that is incomparable across the world. The Asian Games has not only been a witness to this achievement, but also a participant and a contributor. As a community with a shared future connected by mountains and rivers as well as cultural affinity, we should use sports to promote peace, pursue good neighborliness and mutual benefit, and reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation. We should make Asia an anchor of world peace.

The 19th Asian Games has set a new record in the numbers of registered athletes and events, reflecting the great expectations and firm support of the Asian people for the Hangzhou Games. As humanity faces unprecedented global challenges, we should use sports to promote unity, seize the historic opportunity, and jointly stand up to the challenges. We should honor the OCA motto of "Ever Onward," and open up broader prospects for the Asian road toward common development, openness and integration.

As an important birthplace of human civilization, Asia has fostered splendid cultures. The 19th Asian Games has included many disciplines with distinctive Asian features. It provides a platform to celebrate sports and culture, and showcases Asian culture that is inclusive, vibrant and always keen to learn from others. We should use sports to promote inclusiveness, enhance confidence in our civilizations, pursue exchanges and mutual learning, and renew the glory of Asian civilizations.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

For centuries, Hangzhou has been known for its breathtaking natural beauty, rich endowment and a thriving cultural life. Marco Polo described it as "the City of Heaven, the finest and the noblest in the world." I once worked in Zhejiang Province for quite a few years. Committed to reform and opening up, the Province is now fast-tracking toward high-quality development. It is building a demonstration zone for common prosperity, and has become a pioneer in Chinese modernization. I wish you all an unforgettable experience in the picturesque Zhejiang and a fond memory by the flames of the Asian Games.

Now, I would like to propose a toast,

To the success of the 19th Asian Games,

To the advancement of the Olympic Movement,

To the unity and friendship of the Asian people, and

To the health of all distinguished guests and your families.

Cheers!

