Cambodian king arrives in Hangzhou for Asian Games
(Xinhua) 16:11, September 22, 2023
HANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Friday arrived in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
