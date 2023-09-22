Cambodian king arrives in Hangzhou for Asian Games

Xinhua) 16:11, September 22, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Friday arrived in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

