Home>>
Xi to declare Hangzhou Asian Games open
(Xinhua) 16:11, September 22, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games on Saturday night in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. Xi will declare the Games open.
The ceremony will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and Xinhuanet will provide a live broadcast in photos and text.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.