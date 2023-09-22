Xi to declare Hangzhou Asian Games open

Xinhua) 16:11, September 22, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games on Saturday night in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. Xi will declare the Games open.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and Xinhuanet will provide a live broadcast in photos and text.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)