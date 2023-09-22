Home>>
Quotes from Xi: China today is very much a part of Asia and the world
(People's Daily App) 15:45, September 22, 2023
"China today is more than the country itself; it is very much a part of Asia and the world," said Chinese President Xi Jinping. There is just one day to go to the Hangzhou Asian Games. Let's look forward to a splendid event.
