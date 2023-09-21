Xi inspects Jinhua in east China's Zhejiang Province

Xinhua) 15:39, September 21, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Jinhua in east China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday morning.

Xi visited a village and an international trade market in Yiwu City of Jinhua to learn about the development of local distinctive industries, and the efforts in promoting rural revitalization and boosting foreign trade and high-quality development.

