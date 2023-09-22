Highlights of beach volleyball match at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 16:49, September 22, 2023

Wang Fan (top) of China spikes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Alina Rachenko/Anastassiya Ukolova of Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Dong Jie of China passes the ball during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Alina Rachenko/Anastassiya Ukolova of Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Dong Jie (L, down) and Wang Fan (R, down) of China celebrate during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Alina Rachenko/Anastassiya Ukolova of Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Dong Jie (top) and Wang Fan of China react during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Alina Rachenko/Anastassiya Ukolova of Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Dong Jie of China celebrates during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Alina Rachenko/Anastassiya Ukolova of Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Wang Fan (L) and Dong Jie of China react during the women's beach volleyball preliminary match between Wang Fan/Dong Jie of China and Alina Rachenko/Anastassiya Ukolova of Kazakhstan at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

