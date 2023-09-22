Life at 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou
Wang Shuang of China displays her newly exchanged pin at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
A welcoming ceremony was held at the athletes' village on Thursday in Hangzhou.
An athlete of Saudi Arabia and a staff member exchange pins at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
An athlete tries a claw machine at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
An athlete selects official gifts in a store at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
Athletes of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region experience VR at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
Delegation of Singapore attends the welcoming ceremony at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
Delegation of the Philippines attends the welcoming ceremony at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
Members of the South Korea delegation pose for photos after the welcome ceremony at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
