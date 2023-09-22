We Are China

In pics: sailing race at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 16:47, September 22, 2023

Gu Min of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min (R) of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min of China reacts during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min (C) of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min (R) of China and Stephanie Louise Norton of China's Hong Kong compete during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min (C) of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min (R) of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min (5th R) of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Gu Min of China competes during the Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race at the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

